Africa: We Are Proud of Our Qualification to the Quarter-Finals - Boss Haidara

The Cote d'Ivoire coach Soualiho Haidara was overjoyed with his sides' 3-1 victory over Uganda in their final Group B TotalEnergies African Nations Championship match played at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers.

The Ivorian coach was proud of qualifying The Elephants in a difficult group and said: "It is a great honour for us to qualify for the quarter-finals of CHAN, especially in a group that was said to be the group of death. It was important to strive for qualification. It didn't seem possible but we were not thinking about that as we continued to believe".

He added: "We got only one point in Annaba and if we had won against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the other match, we would not have been in this dangerous position".

The coach went on to touch on the next match in which his national team will face tournament hosts Algeria, in the quarter-final.

"The important thing for us is to provide guidance to our team. We communicate with our players a lot. We want them to advance to the semi-finals. When we lost to Senegal we didn't score even though we created four scoring chances. We should give the players a chance to correct the mistakes they made and they did very well tonight" said a joyful Haidari.

Côte D'Ivoire will face tournament hosts Algeria in the quarter-finals on Friday, 27 January at the Nelson Mandela Stadium at 17h00 local time.