Africa: We Are Proud of Our Qualification to the Quarter-Finals - Boss Haidara

22 January 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Cote d'Ivoire coach Soualiho Haidara was overjoyed with his sides' 3-1 victory over Uganda in their final Group B TotalEnergies African Nations Championship match played at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers.

The Ivorian coach was proud of qualifying The Elephants in a difficult group and said: "It is a great honour for us to qualify for the quarter-finals of CHAN, especially in a group that was said to be the group of death. It was important to strive for qualification. It didn't seem possible but we were not thinking about that as we continued to believe".

He added: "We got only one point in Annaba and if we had won against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the other match, we would not have been in this dangerous position".

The coach went on to touch on the next match in which his national team will face tournament hosts Algeria, in the quarter-final.

"The important thing for us is to provide guidance to our team. We communicate with our players a lot. We want them to advance to the semi-finals. When we lost to Senegal we didn't score even though we created four scoring chances. We should give the players a chance to correct the mistakes they made and they did very well tonight" said a joyful Haidari.

Côte D'Ivoire will face tournament hosts Algeria in the quarter-finals on Friday, 27 January at the Nelson Mandela Stadium at 17h00 local time.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.