Africa: Karamoko Dedicates TotalEnergies Man of the Match Award to 'Fatherland'

Cote d'Ivoire booked a place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) following a spirited performance to defeat Uganda 3-1 on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

In that victory, one man stood out for the Local Elephants.

Asec Mimomas forward Sankara William Karamoko displayed absolute class against the Ugandans scoring the opening goal before assisting substitute Aubin Kouame's third goal to seal the much-deserved victory for the Ivorians.

Off the ball, Karamoko was active to help Côte d'Ivoire shape up against the Cranes who never gave up despite going behind as early as the 12th minute thanks to Karamoko's magic upfront.

"I could give my life for this team and for my country. This qualification to the quarterfinals is close to my heart. It means so much to us," said the emotional 19-year-old after the game.

Karamoko revealed that he wanted to share his award with one person and that person is Charles Ayayi Folly.

"Our goalkeeper was exceptional. When Charles is at this level, we, the outfield players, must not waste his work. We have to honour him and we did that today."

Côte d'Ivoire will now face hosts Algeria in the last eight and Karamoko revealed that they will be ready for the challenge.

He said, "Playing the Desert Foxes at home is the kind of match that I highly appreciate (smile). We will fight in this nice stadium. There will be no calculations. Either you win or you go home. I cannot wait to experience this atmosphere. We know how Algerians produce a great atmosphere. They love the game. We are ready to give it to them."

The Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire matchup will be played at the same venue on January 27 at 1600 GMT.