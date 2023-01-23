Liberia: NTA Director Makes Initial Payment to Employee

NTA BOSS

In adherence to the mandate of Criminal Court "C", the National Transit Authority (NTA) Managing Director Herbie McCauley has paid over 23 thousand Liberian Dollars in cheques to a dismissed employee of the entity.

On January 16, the National Transit Authority Managing Director Herbie McCauley was being held in contempt of court by Criminal Court "C" Judge Blamo Dixon for disobeying the court's order.

The payment of the money comes a day after the NTA's Managing Director and his Human Resource Manager were expected to appear before Criminal Court "C" Resident Judge A. Blamo Dixon to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for failing to honor a mandate from that honorable court.

The money which was presented by the institution's lawyer to the court for onward presentation to its redundant employee Ms. Joyce Farngalo is a Salary covering the month of September 2022.

It is believed that the NTA owed the redundant employee four-month salary rears and back pay amounting to over two hundred thousand Liberia Dollars, but has since failed to meet up with their obligations.

Meanwhile, the NTA's Managing Director McCauley is expected to appear before the court this Thursday to show a reason why he should not be held in contempt of court.