Ghana: Health Minister Inaugurate Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives Board

20 January 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has inaugurated a 12-Member Board of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives on Thursday in Accra, to actively promote health care delivery in Ghana and beyond.

He urged the board members to ensure continuous professional development in nursing and midwifery in the country and help regulate the migration of nurses to other countries.

The Chairman of the board, Mr George Abankwa-Yeboah, said the Board was ready to improve quality healthcare delivery and train specialists to meet the need of the country's healthcare system.

"We promised that, before our term ends, we shall do our best to help achieve a quality health care delivery," he emphasized.

The other members of the board include Mad. Hannah Akua Oparebea, Dr Gloria Achempim-Ansong, Mad. Susana Van-Brocke, Dr Baffour Awuah, Dr Nancy Innocentia Enyan, Mad. Philomena Nyarkoa Wooley, Mad. Perpetual Ofori-Apofo, Mad. Netta Forson Ackon, Mad. Patience Adumua-Lartey, Mr Andrew Holyfield Tettey and Mr Timothy Kwegyir Aggrey.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.