Ghana: Health Minister Inaugurate Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives Board

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has inaugurated a 12-Member Board of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives on Thursday in Accra, to actively promote health care delivery in Ghana and beyond.

He urged the board members to ensure continuous professional development in nursing and midwifery in the country and help regulate the migration of nurses to other countries.

The Chairman of the board, Mr George Abankwa-Yeboah, said the Board was ready to improve quality healthcare delivery and train specialists to meet the need of the country's healthcare system.

"We promised that, before our term ends, we shall do our best to help achieve a quality health care delivery," he emphasized.

The other members of the board include Mad. Hannah Akua Oparebea, Dr Gloria Achempim-Ansong, Mad. Susana Van-Brocke, Dr Baffour Awuah, Dr Nancy Innocentia Enyan, Mad. Philomena Nyarkoa Wooley, Mad. Perpetual Ofori-Apofo, Mad. Netta Forson Ackon, Mad. Patience Adumua-Lartey, Mr Andrew Holyfield Tettey and Mr Timothy Kwegyir Aggrey.