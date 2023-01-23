West Africa: CPP Standard Bearer, ECOWAS Envoy Hold Talks

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings on Thursday, January 19, met and held discussions with ECOWAS Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah focused on the integrity of the General and Presidential elections slated October 10, 2023.

Mr. Cummings expressed concerns about the capacity of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to effectively implement the biometric process, the time constraints, and its reversed electoral timetable.

He said added to the concerns are the protracted delays and uncertainty that characterized the just-ended National Population and Housing Census, which he said is critical to the outcome of the October 10, 2023, general and presidential elections.

The CPP Standard Bearer said while he believes, the transition to the biometric system is necessary, huge public concerns about the NEC's capacity, and inadequate funding for the electoral process are causes for great apprehensions.

Responding, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah thanked the CPP Standard Bearer for the visit and said the exchanges are part of ongoing consultations and discussions with Political leaders and other Liberians to seek their views on ensuring that October 10, 2023, elections are free, fair and transparent.

Ambassador Nkrumah reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to working with the NEC and all major stakeholders aimed at ensuring strict adherence to the new revised electoral timetable.

She said ECOWAS is also providing technical support and assistance to the NEC, upon the request of the Liberian Government that will guarantee, free, fair and transparent conduct of the October 10, 2023, elections.