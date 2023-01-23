Liberia: GVL Introduces New CEO

Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) has announced the appointment of Mr. Johanes Handojo as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) here, replacing Mr. Ferdy Surya Handojo who will be stepping down end of January 2023.

According to GVL, Mr. Johanes Handojo has proven experience in Agribusiness Industry, such as oil palm plantation and livestock industry, with over 35 years in the industry.

Speaking after his appointment as CEO, Mr. Johanes Handojo says GVL envisions to become the best, fully-integrated, Africa and global agribusiness and consumer product company in Liberia.

He says GVL has an opportunity to become a great oil palm plantation company, by working effectively and efficiently and creating value for its stakeholders in Africa and globally.

According to him, these will be made possible if all teams work together while every personnel endeavor to upgrade their skill and knowledge. The GVL CEO called on Liberians both employees and others working in GVL to take ownership of the Company. He says GVL operations can be measured by its core values of integrity, positive attitude, commitment, continuous improvement, innovation and loyalty, adding that he will uphold such values.

"I strongly believe if Liberians treat GVL as their own, the Company will flourish and it will continue to improve the lives of its employees, its project communities and the Liberian economy. I am here to join the Liberian team leading the organization with the vision to move GVL forward and greater in operation and development. I will work with them and spend more time to stay on operational sites, to build a strong and professional team of Liberians that would move GVL forward. This Country has so much to benefit from oil palm but [it] can happen if Liberians protect GVL's operation and engage the company constructively", Mr. Handojo underscores.

The release notes that GVL has developed about 19,000 hectares of palm plantation in both Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties and constructed two operating mills (one mill in Sinoe County and another Joint Venture mill in Maryland County) besides a bulking station in Sinoe County where the company presently operates.

In 2010, the company started exploring opportunities to operate in Liberia with the goal of working with the Government of Liberia to improve standard of life its citizens through provision of jobs, community development, education and health care delivery.

The release continues that bearing in mind such commitment, GVL is making hope a reality in Southeast Liberia with the employment of both skilled and under skilled workers. Up-to-date, Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. is happy to be a user of the Samuel Alfred Russ Port in Greenville, Sinoe County, and the major private sector employer in the Southeast with about three thousand Liberians currently in its employ.