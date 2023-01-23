Liberia: NaFAA Ends Awareness On the Use of Lifejackets

The National Fisheries and Agriculture Authority (NaFAA) has ended a two-day awareness on the use of life jackets for fishermen in Marshall, Margibi and Montserrado counties.

The benefiting communities include Co-Management Association and Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association, including Marshall fish community, ELWA fish community, Kins Gray fish community, West Point, Popo beach, Banjor beach, Kpekor and Bernard beaches, respectively.

The official launch of the jackets takes place today, Friday, January 20, at the D. Tweh Football Field in New Kru Town, on Bushrod Island.

The Director General of NaFAA, Emma Metieh Glassco said the life jackets are a gift from President Weah to fishermen across Liberia.

She said President Weah is concerned about safety of fishermen at sea, adding that alarming death rate on sea is worrisome.

Meanwhile, she disclosed four forty (40-feet) containers of SOLAS recommended Life-jackets are to be distributed to fishermen with

"One life-jacket to one fisherman."

Also speaking, the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA) head Mr. Jerry N. Blamo, said the jackets are very much important to fishermen in Liberia, adding that over the years they have been wishing to see a reduction in the number of deaths at sea.

The Chairman for Popo beach, Jonah Pallay thanked President Weah and NaFAA for the intervention, which he said is timely and welcoming.

Mr. Pallay added they are willing to work with NaFAA and that the life Jackets will be used for the intended purpose.