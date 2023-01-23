Gambia: Ali Sowe Notches 95th Career Goal in Match Against Besiktas

20 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Gambian international, Ali Sowe on Wednesday scored his 95th career goal during his struggling side, Ankaragücü's win against Turkish giants Besiktas in the Turkish League Cup.

Sowe joined Ankaragücü in Turkey on a season-long loan deal on 14th July 2022 from Russian Premier League side Rostov.

Sowe was signed by Rostov on a four-year deal, which will expire on 10th June 2025.

Ankaragücü, who sit 13th position on the Turkish Süper Lig table is now through to the last eight of the Turkish Cup after beating Besiktas 4-3 on penalty shootouts following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Sowe has registered more than 288 appearance (5 with the Gambian Scorpions) and netted over 77 league goals, 11 league cup goals and 7 Europa League goals, making him perhaps one of the best Gambian forward in the history of the country.

