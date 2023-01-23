Gambia: NoGJWCA Signs MOU With Three Organizations in Nigeria

Officials of the Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) in The Gambia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three organisations in Nigeria.

The organisations are Women for Equity and Social Change Initiative (WESCI), Hope Raisers Global Foundation (HRGF) and Comfort Stream Aid Foundation (CSAF).

The aim of the MoU is to work together as partners in the areas of women and youth empowerment as well as children rights. Its objective is to have one big organization in Africa called AfriGender-Rights Group to be headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. Other countries are expected to have charters including The Gambia.

The organization is ready to work with international organisations such as ECOWAS, African Union (AU), European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), among others which deal with the issue of women empowerment and children rights.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Njie Baldeh, the secretary general of Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) in The Gambia, thanked the three organisations through Rosita Chinyere Ndukwe for the partnership.

"I hope the partnership will go a long way in promoting women, youth and children rights," he said.

Pateh Baldeh, President of the Network said his network is committed to working towards the attainment of the aims and objectives of the partnership for a better Africa.

"As a network, we see the signing as a very big achievement, but a lot still have to be done for action implementation. I thank all those who made the partnership possible," he added.

Angonimi David-Imeh, founder of Hope Raisers Global Foundation (HRGF) said Africa needs powerful voices and not noise makers.

"Once the vision is clear, we are ready to pull down the heavens; count me in.Together each achieves more. We focus on taking care of internally displaced people for now as there is need to empower women, educate the children, provide health care for children, and advocate by lending our voices with as many other voices that are pointing towards better livelihood for these ones from the Federal Government," she also said.

Ebele Okeke, President of Women for Equity and Social Change Initiative (WESCI) said their mission is to give free dispute resolution services to all hurting women in society.

"Our vision is to make sure all suffering women in Nigeria are given fair social justice. I am glad to work with other African NGOs that are interested in social justice, liberation and emancipation," she pointed out.

Theresa Anthony, the founder of Comfort Stream Aid Foundation (CSAF) said her foundation was initiated out of passion to alleviate the suffering of women, girls and youth in the areas of unemployment, Gender Based Violence (GBV), mental health, rights and protection.

"We do these through capacity building, sensitisation, awareness, skills development and counseling."