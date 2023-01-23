Gambia: NoGJWCA Signs MOU With Three Organizations in Nigeria

20 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Officials of the Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) in The Gambia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three organisations in Nigeria.

The organisations are Women for Equity and Social Change Initiative (WESCI), Hope Raisers Global Foundation (HRGF) and Comfort Stream Aid Foundation (CSAF).

The aim of the MoU is to work together as partners in the areas of women and youth empowerment as well as children rights. Its objective is to have one big organization in Africa called AfriGender-Rights Group to be headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. Other countries are expected to have charters including The Gambia.

The organization is ready to work with international organisations such as ECOWAS, African Union (AU), European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), among others which deal with the issue of women empowerment and children rights.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Njie Baldeh, the secretary general of Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) in The Gambia, thanked the three organisations through Rosita Chinyere Ndukwe for the partnership.

"I hope the partnership will go a long way in promoting women, youth and children rights," he said.

Pateh Baldeh, President of the Network said his network is committed to working towards the attainment of the aims and objectives of the partnership for a better Africa.

"As a network, we see the signing as a very big achievement, but a lot still have to be done for action implementation. I thank all those who made the partnership possible," he added.

Angonimi David-Imeh, founder of Hope Raisers Global Foundation (HRGF) said Africa needs powerful voices and not noise makers.

"Once the vision is clear, we are ready to pull down the heavens; count me in.Together each achieves more. We focus on taking care of internally displaced people for now as there is need to empower women, educate the children, provide health care for children, and advocate by lending our voices with as many other voices that are pointing towards better livelihood for these ones from the Federal Government," she also said.

Ebele Okeke, President of Women for Equity and Social Change Initiative (WESCI) said their mission is to give free dispute resolution services to all hurting women in society.

"Our vision is to make sure all suffering women in Nigeria are given fair social justice. I am glad to work with other African NGOs that are interested in social justice, liberation and emancipation," she pointed out.

Theresa Anthony, the founder of Comfort Stream Aid Foundation (CSAF) said her foundation was initiated out of passion to alleviate the suffering of women, girls and youth in the areas of unemployment, Gender Based Violence (GBV), mental health, rights and protection.

"We do these through capacity building, sensitisation, awareness, skills development and counseling."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.