West Africa: ECOWAS Presents Cheque, Learning Materials to Latriya LBS

The ECOWAS Permanent Mission in The Gambia presented two cheques of ninety-one thousand dalasis (D91,000) and sixty-one thousand ,five hundred dalasis (D61,500) with learning materials worth eighty-six thousand dalasis (D86,000) to Latriya Lower Basic School on Tuesday at the school premises.

The first cheque was presented to the school to facilitate the instillation of potable water while the second is meant to improve the school's infrastructure.

Madam Miatta Lilly French, the ECOWAS Resident Representative, stated that as human capital development is one of ECOWAS key priority, "for us in The Gambia, we decided that we should catch them young which is why we are investing in the education sector and this school happens to benefit from it."

She added that ECOWAS's mandate is not all about intervening in conflict related issues, noting that it is also about helping vulnerable communities, people or sectors.

She advised students of the school to take their education seriously. She also advised teachers to make beast use of the materials and money.

Binta Bajo, Deputy Head Teacher of the school expressed delight and gratitude to ECOWAS for contributing to lifting the school and its students' condition.

She assured them thatthey will make best use of the opportunity, adding that she hopes the partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength.