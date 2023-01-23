Gambia: Moral Reflection and Thoughts Book to Be Launched On Feb. 11

20 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Sulayman M. Trawally, a former Permanent Secretary is set to launch his book titled: "Moral Reflections and Thoughts.

" The book by the former Banker is a collection of poems on various themes. The launch will be held at NaNA conference hall in Kanifing.

Mr. Trawally who now manages his own consulting firm said the book is meant to create awareness among readers regarding some of the values lost over time especially among the younger generation who are now preoccupied with other engagements forgetting about important values necessary to mould them to become responsible citizens contributing meaningfully to socio economic development.

"The latter has created a lot of upheavals and problems in society bothering on indiscipline, empathy, morality,co-existence, ancestral values among others which must be addressed to bring back sanity in society for all to live and enjoy as wishes by Mother Nature," he stated."This is what the book tries to achieve among readers," he further said.

"The book also provides guidance to young people regarding hopes and uncertainties of adolescence not to misconstrue parental advice and guidance as burden, rather a moral lesson to follow to be safeguarded against the pitfalls and distractions of life to become successful in adulthood as wished by parents," the author also said.

The book is available at Timbuktoo Bookshop in Bakau.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.