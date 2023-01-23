Gambia: Moral Reflection and Thoughts Book to Be Launched On Feb. 11

Sulayman M. Trawally, a former Permanent Secretary is set to launch his book titled: "Moral Reflections and Thoughts.

" The book by the former Banker is a collection of poems on various themes. The launch will be held at NaNA conference hall in Kanifing.

Mr. Trawally who now manages his own consulting firm said the book is meant to create awareness among readers regarding some of the values lost over time especially among the younger generation who are now preoccupied with other engagements forgetting about important values necessary to mould them to become responsible citizens contributing meaningfully to socio economic development.

"The latter has created a lot of upheavals and problems in society bothering on indiscipline, empathy, morality,co-existence, ancestral values among others which must be addressed to bring back sanity in society for all to live and enjoy as wishes by Mother Nature," he stated."This is what the book tries to achieve among readers," he further said.

"The book also provides guidance to young people regarding hopes and uncertainties of adolescence not to misconstrue parental advice and guidance as burden, rather a moral lesson to follow to be safeguarded against the pitfalls and distractions of life to become successful in adulthood as wished by parents," the author also said.

The book is available at Timbuktoo Bookshop in Bakau.