Gambia: National Beach Volleyball Finals Set for Sunday

The 2022/2023 Gambia beach volleyball national championship final is set to take center stage as four teams prepare to face off at national scale.

Men's final: Olympafrica v Gamtel/Gamcel

The final will affect how the Telecom giants and Olympafrica see and conduct themselves on the national stage.

Olympafrica have assumed a leadership position in Gambian volleyball but are not certain about how they want to lead against Gamtel/Gamcel's Jahara Koita and Omar Jarra.

Jahara's experience will undoubtedly influence that debate.

Women's Final: Police v YMCA/Gamcel

Police look forward to create even more history as this is not a virgin territory for them any longer. They face either YMCA or Gamtel/Cel at Sunday's finals.

The teams are fit, hungry and ready to perform in front of hundreds of fans