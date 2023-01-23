Africa: Gambia Must Upset Mali to Maintain AFCON Qualification Aspirations

20 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia must upset Mali in their third qualifier clash in March 2023 to maintain their 2024 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualification ambitions.

The Scorpions currently sit third-spot in Group G of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 3 points after two group matches.

The Gambia needs to beat Mali away from home in their next qualifiers match to maintain their 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualification aspirations.

Mali currently sit top-spot in Group G of the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 6 points after winning their two opening matches.

A win for the Eagles against the Scorpions in their third qualifier match in March 2023 will bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast.

It could be recalled be that The Gambia reached the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top-spot in their group with 7 points but lost to host nation Cameroon 2-0 in their last eight clash.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.