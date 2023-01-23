Africa: Gambia Must Upset Mali to Maintain AFCON Qualification Aspirations

The Gambia must upset Mali in their third qualifier clash in March 2023 to maintain their 2024 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualification ambitions.

The Scorpions currently sit third-spot in Group G of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 3 points after two group matches.

The Gambia needs to beat Mali away from home in their next qualifiers match to maintain their 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualification aspirations.

Mali currently sit top-spot in Group G of the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 6 points after winning their two opening matches.

A win for the Eagles against the Scorpions in their third qualifier match in March 2023 will bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast.

It could be recalled be that The Gambia reached the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top-spot in their group with 7 points but lost to host nation Cameroon 2-0 in their last eight clash.