Gambia: GPF Concludes Pre-Deployment Training for SAAT Cleared Officers

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday concluded a two-week pre-deployment training for 27 SAAT cleared officers who are prepared and set for a UN peace keeping mission.

Eighteen female and nine male officers were certified at a ceremony held at its Credit Union office in Kanifing.

Tamsir Jassey, the Gambia Police Force Adviser in representing the Inspector General of Police,

stated that the increasing number of women officers for national or international duties on its own,amounts to development.

"We are aware that when problems occur the most vulnerable are women and children and having more women in the field can help in handling the situation of the vulnerable group," he added.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Cadet-ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe highlighted that the training featuring more female officers sends positivity.

"The people representing us are dominated by women, and this is showing positivity despite the percentage they bear in the police force. They are more efficient, effective and can provethat they can deliver in and outside The Gambia," he stated.

He elaborated that the development can inspire other women to join the Police Force.

Yamundaw Jagne-Joof, Deputy Commissioner stated that no training can beat the professional training they had from the Police Training School.

She encouraged them to facilitate team work to ensure they win together as One Gambia as well as leave a good legacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jacob Sambu, Cadet-ASP, a representative from International Affairs expressed their commitment to provide more trainings for Gambian officers to enhance efficiency in the Police Force.

"We have put in place mechanisms that we will use to monitor, evaluate and assess our police officers because we want to send people that are well prepared, committed and will raise the Gambian flag higher," he said.

He advised them to respect the principles of diversity and inclusivity in both character and conduct.

Fatou Touray, Chief Instructor DSP said they were trained in relevant areas which will make them perform their duty in any part of the world.

She also advised them to not only represent themselves but the image of the nation.

ECOWAS presents cheque, learning materials to Latriya LBS