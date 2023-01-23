Gambia: GFF League Division Two Week-Three Update

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League week-three fixtures has produced some fascinating results after 22 goals were scored in nine fixtures across different venues between 16th to 18th January 2023.

The final match of Week Three saw Hart FC held to a 2-2 draw at home by Young Africans in Jarra Soma on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Alasana Saidy and Saikouba Jarju scored for Hart FC, while Dawda Kujabi's own-goal and Modou Lamin Manneh's strike ensured Young African FC collect a point.

Earlier on Tuesday 17th January 2023, Elite United played a goalless draw against Latrikunda United during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Football Academy in Basori.

The Gambia Ports Authority was beaten 2-1 at home by Kanifing United during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul. Kuteh Jumbulo defeated B4U Kiang West 3-2 away at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Bombada FC thumped Tallinding United 4-0 during a game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium and Immigration FC beat Jam City 2-1 in a game played at Bakau Mini Stadium.

Earlier on Monday 16th January 2023, Gunjur United played a goalless draw against Jarra West during a game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

B.K. Milan beat TMT 2-0 during a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium, while BST Galaxy FC was forced to a goalless draw against Medical FC during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.