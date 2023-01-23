Nigeria: 2023 - Atiku's Campaign Asks EFCC, NDLEA to Probe Tinubu

The campaign council said Mr Tinubu was involved in money laundering and drug-related case and cannot be Nigeria's president.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has called on Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC, and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Referring to Mr Tinubu's alleged money laundering and drug-related case in the United States in 1993, the PDP asked the NDLEA to probe him, saying it is a matter of national concern.

"In the unfortunate event of a Bola Tinubu Presidency, Nigerians will be plunged into a drug crisis that would make the Colombia situation a child's play. With easy access to drugs, there will be an increase in violence. Nigerians cannot risk this," the PDP said at a media briefing on Sunday.

Speaking at the Atiku campaign office in the Wuse area of Abuja, members of the PDP presidential campaign team, including Dele Momodu and Daniel Bwala, also accused the APC presidential candidate of using Alpha Beta to siphon Lagos State revenues to enrich himself and his cronies.

The opposition party also claimed that the life, schooling and work records of the former Lagos State governor remain fraudulent.

Tinubu's drug case

Since the resurfacing of a certified true copy of Mr Tinubu's the 30-year-old drug and money laundering case with the U.S. government, his opponents have feasted on it and demanded that he steps down his ambition for the nation's top job. But Mr Tinubu's camp has continued to dismiss the story, describing it as stale news.

The PDP, however, insisted that the case has made Mr Tinubu unfit for the seat of the President.

"Nigeria is battling many problems at the moment... It will be a huge disaster to add state sponsored drug trafficking into the mix," the PDP said.

The party, therefore, asked the NDLEA to investigate Mr Tinubu's alleged ties with drug trafficking.

"Nigerian law is clear, Criminal cases have no statute of limitation and can be re-opened at any time especially for the sake of national interest."

"We hereby call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to immediately arrest Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prosecute him for drug trafficking."

Alpha Beta

The PDP also alleged that Mr Tinubu used Lagos State's funds to enrich himself through his company, Alpha Beta.

It said Alpha Beta was registered in 2009 when Mr Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, in breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Quoting sworn affidavit by a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, the PDP said Mr Tinubu breached the Code of Conduct law to establish Alpha Beta in 2002.

"In the writ of summons marked LD/7330GCMW/2020, Apara narrated how Alpha Beta was formed in 2002 when Tinubu was still the governor, in breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers," it said.

"Apara noted that he was the one who came up with the idea of a consulting firm helping the state government to collect taxes. He said Tinubu accepted the proposal but gave many conditions including that his own people would own 70 per cent stakes in the company. Apara said Tinubu nominated Adegboyega Oyetola (later governor of Osun State) and one Olumide Ogunmola who would hold 70% of the shares of Alpha Beta.

"Apara stated that Tinubu as a sitting governor in 2002, controlled Alpha Beta which was receiving 10 per cent of tax collected on behalf of the state."

The PDP also cast aspersions on Mr Tinubu's life, schooling and work records, saying they "remain fraudulent."

"Today, he is planning on becoming Nigeria's President. Imagine such a man having the keys to Nigeria's treasury and having full control of the NDLEA, the EFCC, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force? This will be the worst scandal in the history of mankind," it said.

The opposition party also insisted that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been probed multiple times and has never been found wanting.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Waziri Atiku Abubakar is the most investigated former Vice President in the history of Nigeria. He has been probed both locally and internationally but no dirt can be pinned on him. He also has not been charged for any crime locally or internationally."