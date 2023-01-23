Liberia: Dr. Moniba Eyes the Presidency

With just a few months to the conduct of 2023 Legislative and Presidential Elections, the son of former Vice President, the late Harry Moniba, Dr. Clarence Moniba, has officially announced his ambition to contest for the country's top seat, the Presidency

The former Minister of State without Portfolio Dr. Moniba's declaration for the highest seat of the country has now shown that two sons of Lofa County will be vying for the presidency.

Speaking Thursday, January 19, 2023, on simulcasts of various radio stations, Dr. Moniba vowed to provide the best leadership that the country desires.

The Political Leader of the Liberian National Union (LINU party) mentioned that Liberians are craving for leadership that will ensure the provision of developmental programs across the country.

The young presidential aspirant disclosed that at the heart of his ambition is to increase social services and provide quality education for the betterment of all Liberians.

Dr. Moniba mentioned that his institution has covered the 15 political sub-divisions of the country to assess the constraints Liberians are confronted with.

He named roads, agriculture, capacity building for young people, and women empowerment among others as top of his agenda.

Dr. Moniba noted that serving former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Minister of State without Portfolio and community service has greatly empowered him to contest in these elections.

He indicated that no candidate can win the first round of the presidential elections.

The Young Aspirant mentioned that it would be prudent if there is a run-off for the opposition to join forces in supporting a particular candidate.