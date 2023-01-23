Liberia: NEC, ECC End One Day Elections Sharing Session

The Board of Commissioners (BOC), of the National Elections Commission (NEC), on Wednesday hosted a one-day information-sharing session with members of the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) at the compound of the Commission on 9th Street, in Sinkor.

The meeting was requested by the Elections Coordinating Committee.

In his opening statement, the Head of the ECC Steering Committee delegation, Cllr. Oscar Bloh said, his joint delegation raised four cardinal concerns in their request for a meeting with the board of commissioners.

Cllr. Bloh said, the ECC's delegation was concerned about procurement plans, the statutes of the Biometric Voter Registration process, and the reapportioning of the Boundary Constituency based on the Census from the Liberia Institute for Statistics Geo Information Services or LISGIS.

Cllr. Bloh thanked the Board members for accepting and honoring their request and said the delegation was also concerned about budgetary allotment from the Government of Liberia to the National Elections Commission of Liberia.

Responding, members of the Board of Commissioners, led by Co-Chairperson, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves said, all modalities leading to the start of the 20 March 2023 BVR process are progressing according to plans.

The NEC Authorities informed the ECC delegation that the Country has been divided into two phases for the conduct of the BVR process beginning 20 March 2023 to the ending date of 11 May 2023.

The NEC's Co-chairperson informed the ECC's delegation that technicians of the LAXTON Group, who won the bid to procure BVR equipment and materials are working with technicians of the Commission to address all of the technical problems for a smooth conduct of the BVR process.

The session was led by the Co-chairperson of the Commission, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, and supported by Commissioners, Boakai A. Dukuly, Floyd Oxley Sayor, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar, Barsee Leo Kpangbai, and Josephine Kou Gaye.