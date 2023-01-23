Liberia: Police IG Disrespects Court Again!

Flashback(IG speaks to the press

The Inspector-General, (IG) of the Liberia National Police, (LNP) Colonel Patrick Sudue has for the fifth time disregarded a mandate from the court.

IG Sudue's responsibility is to enforce the laws on behalf of the executive as well as protect lives and properties in the land.

The Police Inspector General on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 refused to honor an invitation from the Civil Law Court "B" making it the second time he had refused to adhere to invitation from that honorable court and five in total the number of summons turndown by Sudue from different courts in Monrovia.

This has forced that honorable court to instruct its clerk to issue a writ of arrest on the Police Chief and two others to appear before it this Friday to show causes why they should not be held in contempt for their failure, refusal and neglect to comply with the order of that court.

Though it remains doubtful as to whether Sudue will honor the writ of arrest being issued, but the court has instructed his appearance latest 9:00am Friday, January 20, 2023 to account for the disrespect shown the court.

It can be recalled, a subpoena duce tecum was issued on the Police Director and others on January 11, 2023, to which order only three of the subpoenas were served according to the returns of the sheriff, but this mandate of the court was not honored up till date.

The court's decision to summon Col. Sudue and other were to have them produce the original copy of a letter dated April 29, 2019 from the complaint to the LNP requesting the police's intervention to stop the other party from encroaching and conducting activities on the parcel of land in dispute.

Many legal minds have termed Col. Sudue's continual disobedience to the court as worrisome as the country goes to elections, as the court depends on the Police to serve as backup or provides support in preserving its mandate.