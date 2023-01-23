Gambia: President Barrow Opens Condolence Book in Honour of Late VP Joof

The late Vice President, Alieu Badara Joof, has been remembered as a humble, committed and selfless gentleman as President Adam Barrow, Ministers and Ambassadors to The Gambia signed a book of condolence for late Vice President.

VP Joof is the first sitting Vice President of the Gambia to pass away while on active service, and is the fourth Vice president to serve under President Barrow since 2016.

"I cannot come to terms with the passing away of Vice President Joof. He was my friend, and he was a very committed gentleman who has left a big vacuum," President Barrow said after signing the VP's condolence book.

President Barrow said late VP Joof dedicated his entire life to serving the people of the Gambia and that he will be remembered as a good man who contributed to the development of his country. He described the 66-year-old Joof as an intelligent, loyal, supportive, humble and committed man. The president urged his cabinet to work together and make sure that the vice president's ambitions for the nation are fulfilled.

"It is very sad and very untimely but we have to have faith and accept it and move on," he said.

Rohey John Manjang, the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, said VP Joof is an honest man of wisdom and well known for giving out good advice whenever needed. She recalled that during their last cabinet meeting with VP Joof, he told them to be loyal to the contract they signed as civil servants, adding: "This was the last meeting I had with him. He was my friend and mentor."

Demba Sabally, the Minister of Agriculture, said the former VP has left a vacuum and added that the VP Joof's legacy will forever remain inspiring. He said cabinet is challenged to actualise VP Joof's dreams for the country.

"His greatest feature is his humbleness. Even as vice president it does not make him to be a different person. His humbleness is unmatchable," he said.