Gambia: EFSTH Dialysis Unit Express Gratitude to Trust Bank Limited

Shortly after receiving medical items worth D300,000 from Trust Bank Gambia Limited, the Dialysis Unit of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, 18th of January, 2023 expressed their appreciation to the Management and staff of the Bank.

In an interview with this medium, Dr Abubacarr Jagne, a specialist in the Nephrologist Unit, said the donation is timely and important considering the hospital is short of sophisticated equipment.

He said that prior to the donation of these machines, families of the patients usually encounter lot of difficulty, which he said cost them about five thousand Dalasi (D5000).

Doctor Jangne recollected that patients struggled a lot to get treatment before, but with the provision of the equipment by the Trust Bank, it will help to ease their problems.

"This was a huge burden that you have taken off the family of these patients and the hospital at large. We are very grateful to Trust Bank, they have been so consistent with the efforts they are doing for this hospital," he said.

Speaking further, Jagne commended Trust Bank Limited for interventions they're making for the patients and the hospital at large, urging staff of the Dialysis Unit to continue rendering quality services to humanity.

Omar Mboob, the Deputy Managing Director of Trust Bank Limited, said as part of their corporate social responsibility, Trust Bank donated D300, 000 worth of medical items to the Dialysis Unit, bringing their donations to the unit to D1.8M.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These items will go a long way to benefit patients with kidney conditions as these equipmare rare and expensive to be affordable in The Gambia," he said.

King Fabel, an official of the Public Relations Office at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, stated that considering kidney failures surge, the equipment will help to manage related cases.

"The most important unit that people should help is the Hemodialysis Unit because kidneys are the tools of human beings," he said.

"Many hospitals across the world find it very expensive to get this equipment to serve their patients."

Meanwhile, Fabel urged Gambians to consider the hospitals as theirs, and called on philanthropist, organisation and companies to emulate Trust Bank in supporting the main referral hospital in The Gambia.

"The Government alone cannot do it; so, we really need the support by Trust Bank in treating our patients," he said.