Zimbabwe: Former Legislator Accuses Zanu-PF of Rigging Polls

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
23 January 2023
263Chat (Harare)

Former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has accused the ruling Zanu PF of rigging elections while urging Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa to be brave and counter election rigging.

Posting on Twitter, Zivhu said Chamisa should be encouraged to be brave and build a strong opposition against Zanu PF failure of which elections will be rigged.

"Young people must support each other in everything, it's not bad to support Advocate Chamisa and encourage him to be brave for our benefit, without a strong opposition Party , tinobirwa zvokusvika pakuzobiwa tava isu vacho nadzo mbavha dziri mu government (elections will be rigged by these thieves in government)," said Zivhu.

Zivhu together with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa have become fierce ruling party critics since their dismissal from Zanu PF for misconduct.

The opposition has consistently complained of rigged elections with Chamisa refusing to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the 2018 elections resulting in a legitimacy crisis that continues to haunt the ruling government.

In the previous 200, 2002, 2005 and 2008 elections, the opposition MDC led by the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai have often cited vote manipulation, intimidation and violence targeted at their supporters by the state security agents for their electoral loss.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.