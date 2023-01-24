Nigerian University Removes Official Over Alleged Extortion of Students

The official is barred from having any direct academic interface with students for one year.

The Management of the University of Calabar has ordered the immediate removal of Sylvester Ohadoma as Head of the Department (HoD) of Pharmacology.

This was contained in a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Gabriel Egbe, in Calabar, on Monday.

Mr Egbe said Mr Ohadoma was removed as the HoD, for "consistently flouting" the university Senate's directives concerning extortion and collection of unapproved levies from students.

He said the decision was in tandem with management's decision to rid the institution of all forms of unethical practices, especially extortion of students.

"Management received a report that Ohadoma as HoD, Pharmacology and Coordinator of the course, Principles of Pharmacology 322, illegally charged and collected the sum of N3,200 from students for what he termed "practical fees".

"This is even as Ohadoma is said to have extorted the same amount from students in the previous semesters, in addition to selling textbooks for as much as N12,000 each to students in flagrant contravention of management's directive," he said.

Mr Egbe said the present administration of the university finds it repulsive that one who should take the lead in protecting the integrity of the institution was involved in such unwholesome practices.

He added that the university's management would not condone any unethical practice by staff.

"As part of disciplinary measures, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, has approved that Ohadoma should be relieved of his appointment as HoD and Coordinator of Principles of Pharmacology 322, with effect from January 23, 2023.

"Management has further instructed that all official responsibilities hitherto handled by Ohadoma, including teaching and supervision, are to be re-assigned to other qualified lecturers in the department.

"Ohadoma is barred from having any direct academic interface with students for one year.

"Ohadoma has been further ordered to refund all unauthorised monies which he collected from students and provide evidence of such refund to the vice-chancellor through the Director, SERVICOM within the next month.

"While hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others, management has directed the Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, to ensure strict and full compliance with the directives," he said.