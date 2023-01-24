Nigeria: BBTitans - Sandra, Olivia in Verbal War Over Biggie's New Game Rule

23 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemates, Sandra and Olivia have engaged in a war of words following the house's new game rule.

The duo got into a scuffle on Sunday night after Biggie paired each of the 24 housemates with the opposite gender.

According to Biggie, each pair will play a game with their partner, and whoever gets a strike would be evicted or get disqualified, which will also affect the partner they are paired with.

Sandra, who appeared unhappy with the outcome of her pairing, had noticed Olivia was laughing at her and warned her to stop.

This escalated into a verbal war with the ladies also trading insults.

What started like a verbal war almost then turned into a physical scuffle as the housemates almost exchanged blows, but were separated due to the timely intervention of other housemates.

Sandra said, "See I was talking to people and Juicy was like... Olivia will come and start laughing now. I told her babe, you're my friend, please don't laugh here I'm not in the mood. If you want to laugh, don't laugh here. That was it.

"You got to respect me. I'm respectful because you are my friend.

"You are f**king Motorola that they are using a rubber band to hold. You are forming as if you are an iPhone 14."

Olivia, on her part, called Sandra a "bastard."

"She was telling me I should not laugh. Who the f**k is she?, to tell me what to do.

"This is no one's f**king house," she said.

"You are a bastard."

