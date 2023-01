Ahead of the February/March general election, Nigeria's 18 registered political parties have submitted about 1,575,689 agents to represent their interests at the various polling units across the country, Vanguard has learned.

Nigeria has 176, 846 polling units, but only the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and the country's main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP alongside the Labour Party LP seem to have agents in over 95 percent of the polling units.