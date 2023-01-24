Somalia: Fresh Airstrike Kills 40 Al-Shabaab Members in Central Somalia - Official

The military officials in central Somalia reported an airstrike against Al-Shabaab in the southern Mudug region amid ground operations by SNA and locals.

As many as 40 Al-Shabaab members were killed in the strike, which is believed to have been carried out by the US military as Washington is involved in the current Somalia war.

The drone strike was conducted in support of the Somali military as they battle against Al-Shabaab in Beer-Fanah area near the coastal city of Harardhere, which is now under government control.

The seaside Hararhdhere city has been controlled by Al-Shabaab for over 15 years and it served once as the main hub of Somali pirates who used to hold the hostages there.

Al-Shabaab is yet to comment on the airstrike and the claims of the deaths of 40 combatants in the battle of Mudug region.

Harardhere was liberated from Al-Shabaab last week after SNA and allied local clan militia moved into it without encountering any resistance from the retreating militants.

Somalia is current waging a big offensive that saw the liberation of dozens of key areas since last year with the government saying Al-Shabaab presence will end this year.