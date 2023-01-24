Somalia: Military Claims 47 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Operation

24 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The commander of the SNA's infantry General Mohamed Tahliil Bihi, has announced that they carried out an operation against Al-Shabaab in areas under Harardhere district in the Mudug region.

General Bihi said that the operation was an air-to-ground operation that killed Al-Shabaab fighters, he estimated at least 47 whose weapons were seized by the government troops.

"Within two days, we had killed 47 Al-Shabaab members. The people living in remote areas near Harardhere town regularly give us information about the militants," said General Bihi.

The top military commander indicated that the Al-Shabaab group burned vehicles belonging to civilians in Aad village, but the army is now on its way to capture the area.

Al-Shabaab is yet to comment on the military claims.

The general's statement comes as the operations against Al-Shabaab have increased in recent times, are being carried out by the Somali government forces.

The army operations are underway in HirShabelle and Galmudug states areas with the help of the local people, who took arms to defend themselves from Al-Shabaab, per the SNA.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.