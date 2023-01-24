Somalia: Military Claims 47 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Operation

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The commander of the SNA's infantry General Mohamed Tahliil Bihi, has announced that they carried out an operation against Al-Shabaab in areas under Harardhere district in the Mudug region.

General Bihi said that the operation was an air-to-ground operation that killed Al-Shabaab fighters, he estimated at least 47 whose weapons were seized by the government troops.

"Within two days, we had killed 47 Al-Shabaab members. The people living in remote areas near Harardhere town regularly give us information about the militants," said General Bihi.

The top military commander indicated that the Al-Shabaab group burned vehicles belonging to civilians in Aad village, but the army is now on its way to capture the area.

Al-Shabaab is yet to comment on the military claims.

The general's statement comes as the operations against Al-Shabaab have increased in recent times, are being carried out by the Somali government forces.

The army operations are underway in HirShabelle and Galmudug states areas with the help of the local people, who took arms to defend themselves from Al-Shabaab, per the SNA.