Somalia: Senior Jubaland Army Commander Hurt in Al-Shabaab Attack

23 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Heavy fighting between the Jubbaland state forces and Al-Shabaab occurred in the Sijngaleyr area near the southern port city of Kismayo.

The battle came after Al-Shabaab fighters attacked the Jubbaland military base, which is used to protect the security of Kismayo, the capital of the Lower Jubba region.

It is not known the official casualties caused by the attack, which residents said was very intense and lasted for almost an hour, in which different types of weapons were used.

Preliminary reports say that the commander of the Jubbaland army in Singaleyr area and two other soldiers were injured in the gunfight between the two sides.

Kismayo lies about 500 kilometers south of Mogadishu, the Somali capital. It has been under Kenyan army control since 2012.

Al-Shabaab often carries out such attacks on Jubbaland and Kenyan troops who are part of the ATMIS - African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia.

Jubaland has recently announced it readied a fresh push to retake the areas that remained under Al-Shabaab, a decision that came after President declared in 2022 an all-out war.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.