Gambia: Peace Network Described VP Joof As Peace Defender

23 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Peace Network - The Gambia says it is saddened by the demise of late Vice President Alieu Badara Joof, describing him as a man of who had "steadfastly defended and advanced the peace and security of The Gambia as the Chairperson of National Security."

The tribute reads below:

"The Management and Staff of Peace Network are shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of The Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Alieu Badara Joof.

We offer our deepest condolences on the passing of VP Dr. Badara Joof to His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of The Republic of The Gambia, The Government and People of the Gambia, and his family.

Vice President Joof had steadfastly defended and advanced the peace and security of The Gambia as the Chairperson of National Security. With wisdom and foresight, he steered the state of affairs under his purview and contributed immensely to the Gambia's education ecosystem.

He had also forged and strengthened international partnerships between the government of the Gambia and India, Senegal, etc.

May Allah grant him jannahtul fir-daws and guide and protect his family and legacy."

