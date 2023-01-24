Gambia: Cuba Mourns Loss of Vice President Joof

23 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Havana, Jan 19.- Cuba mourned the death of the Vice President of the Gambia, Badara Alieu Joof, and expressed its solidarity for the unfortunate event, reported on Wednesday by the authorities of the west African nation.

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, released a message on Twitter in which he expressed his deepest condolences to the Gambian people and government for the physical loss of their vice president, which we extend to his family and friends, he stressed.

For his part and also in his account on the same social network, the Ambassador of the largest of the Antilles in that small African country, Rubén G. Abelenda, wrote: With immense sadness we learned of the death of Joof, a good friend and whom we had the great honor of meeting.

Before being named number two by President Adama Barrow in 2022, the late dignitary served as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

Cuba and The Gambia established diplomatic relations in 1979, and for more than four decades have maintained very positive ties of friendship, solidarity and collaboration.

