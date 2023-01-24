Ghana: Hearts Dumped Out of FA Cup

23 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Defending MTN/FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak squandered two penalties and were bundled out of this year's competition when they were beaten 1-0 by Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

The only goal of the thrilling afternoon was scored by forward Agyenim Boateng who got the better side of an erring goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, when the game was only nine minutes old.

The Phobians fought relentlessly to come on level terms to no avail.

Hearts were presented with a spot-kick deep into injury time but Samuel Inkoom blew off the opportunity to exit the campaign to the team they eliminated 3-2 at the semi-final stage last year.

