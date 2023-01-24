Ghana: MTN/FA Cup Competition - Kotoko Edge Stubborn Benab FC to Move On

23 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko sealed their qualification to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Benab Football Club at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.

The lower-tier club of Doti, near Sepe in Kumasi, were in fact, a delight to watch as they stretched the Porcupine Warriors to their limit.

It took the swiftness of defender Maxwell Agyemang to poke home the winning goal at the death of a pulsating 95 minutes to seal qualification to the Round of 16.

Kotoko took the lead in the 17th minute through a free-kick taken by Justice Blay.

Benab FC, who are leading Zone Five of the ongoing Ashanti Regional Division Two Championship, dictated the game in both halves but failed to take advantage of the many chances they had.

Kotoko went into the break leading by a solitary goal.

On resumption, Benab FC brought on Munkhaila Abdulla who changed the pattern of the game and became a thorn in the flesh of the Kotoko rear-guard.

On the 69th minute mark, Mohammed Umar put the ball in a yawning net of Kotoko to cancel the lead.

As the two coaches were preparing for the penalty shootouts as the five minutes added on time had almost elapsed, Agyemang popped up and connected Enock Morrison's corner to make it 2-1 for Kotoko.

