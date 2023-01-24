Ghana: Ho to Host 2023 Independence Celebration

Ho — This year's Independence Day celebration will be held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

This is in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of regional rotation in the celebration of the event which hitherto had been centred in Accra.

Mr Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency, led the National Celebration Planning Committee to Ho on Friday to interact with the Asogli Traditional Council and Volta Regional House of Chiefs to seek their audience and officially inform them about the intended celebration in the Volta Region.

The team with heads of security services and institutional heads later visited the Ho Youth Resources Centre, the venue where the event would be held.

It also provided an opportunity for the national and the local planning committee to engage and exchange ideas.

Mr Commey noted that a successful event would sell the region to the world which might lead to investors coming to invest in the region.

He urged all, especially the contractor, to work hard to put the venue in good shape.

He further assured that government and all other government agencies would continue to provide the needed logistics for it to complete work on the Ho Youth Resources Centre before March 6, 2023.

Togbe Tepre Hodo XII, Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area and President of Volta Regional House of Chiefs, lauded President Akufo-Addo for the honour done the region.

On behalf of the chiefs and people of the Volta Region, he promised to lend their maximum support towards a very successful celebration.

He, however, called on the planning committee to provide them with their plans so that they could also make input into them.