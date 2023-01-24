Ghana: 20 High-Risk Corridors, Intersections Identified in Accra

23 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan And Sonny Seyram Quartey

A total of 20 corridors and intersections have been identified as high risk in terms of road crash fatalities in the capital, Accra.

Of the 10 corridors that accounted for 132 deaths from 2019 to 2021, the Apenkwa overhead to Dimples roundabout and the Akweteyman-Lapaz on the George Walker Bush Road (N1) topped the list with 21 deaths each.

The "Accra Road Safety Report 2021," which was launched in Accra on Friday, revealed that the Airport Junction-North Dzorwulu intersection recorded 14 deaths, followed by the Abeka Junction-J.A Kufuor Avenue with nine deaths, and the Hansonic-Kaneshie First Light, eight.

For the 10 intersections, Opeibea intersection along the Liberation road; Lapaz and North Dzorwulu, both on the N1 and

Kawukudi, were ranked the riskiest with seven deaths each, while the fifth, the Hansonic Junction along Dr Busia Highway, recorded four deaths.

"These locations should inform priorities for road infrastructure maintenance, intersections design, interventions and enforcement operational planning," the 50-pages annual report said.

Compiled to provide road crash information for context-specific interventions within Accra, the report was sponsored by the Bloomberg philanthropies initiative for global road safety.

The organisation worked in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Ghana Police Service, the National Road safety Authority and other institutions.

It findings showed that the number of reported road traffic crashes in Accra rose from 1,774 in 2020 to 1,808 in 2021, representing a two per cent increase.

However, it said road traffic deaths declined from 136 in 2020 to 123 in 2021; representing a nine per cent decrease in death.

The AMA Chief Executive, Elizabeth Sackey, who launched the report, said although the city had recorded a slight decrease in deaths, stakeholders would not rest until our roads become safer for users.

She said they would rather double their efforts in various interventions to achieve a significant reduction to save lives and properties.

"Speeding still remains the main risk factor for severe road crashes globally and locally. Data from the report shows that overall speeding has increased from 50 per cent in 2021 to 51 per cent in 2022.

"Motorcycles topped the list of vehicles observed to be speeding over the posted limit. This could be attributed to high patronisation of motorcycles for private and commercial purposes," Mrs Sackey said.

She urged all key road safety institutions, including the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the National Road Safety Authority, Department of Urban Roads, and the Police MTTD, among others, to use this report effectively to guide interventions being undertaken

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.