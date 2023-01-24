Ghana: Students of Krobea Asante Tech, Vocational School Run Amok, Vandalise Property

23 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

Kumasi — A group of students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore, in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region, on Sunday ran amok and vandalised property of the school running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

The students accused the school authorities of been responsible for poor examination results of their predecessors.

The students write the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certificate Two and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) certificate.

It is still not clear which of the results the students were referring to.

According to the Senior House Master of the school, Agyen Emmanuel, in a telephone chat with the Ghanaian Times, "we do not even know which results they are talking about, the fact is that certificates for 2021and 2022 are yet to be released".

He said the rampaging students, most of them girls, have been asked to go home until further notice.

The Assembly Member for Effiduase South Electoral Area, who doubles as the Coordinator for Free Senior High School in the district, Ebenezer Opoku, said six cars have been destroyed by the students, four of them belonging to the school and two private ones belonging to teachers.

He said the students also destroyed the bungalow for the senior house mistress, her car, school's notice board, stores and food stored there.

Mr Opoku said security personnel protected the principal's room from being damaged, but the principal's vehicle was destroyed.

The Ashanti Regional Education Director, Dr Annor Ankrah, together with the District Director of Education for Sekyere East, Mr William Agyapong, have visited the school to assess the situation.

Some of the male students have been arrested by the police for questioning, according to a police source at Effiduase.

Krobea Asante Technical Institute was established in the year 1999 by Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, the Omanhene of Asokore Traditional Area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.