Ghana: Students of Krobea Asante Tech, Vocational School Run Amok, Vandalise Property

Kumasi — A group of students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore, in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region, on Sunday ran amok and vandalised property of the school running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

The students accused the school authorities of been responsible for poor examination results of their predecessors.

The students write the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certificate Two and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) certificate.

It is still not clear which of the results the students were referring to.

According to the Senior House Master of the school, Agyen Emmanuel, in a telephone chat with the Ghanaian Times, "we do not even know which results they are talking about, the fact is that certificates for 2021and 2022 are yet to be released".

He said the rampaging students, most of them girls, have been asked to go home until further notice.

The Assembly Member for Effiduase South Electoral Area, who doubles as the Coordinator for Free Senior High School in the district, Ebenezer Opoku, said six cars have been destroyed by the students, four of them belonging to the school and two private ones belonging to teachers.

He said the students also destroyed the bungalow for the senior house mistress, her car, school's notice board, stores and food stored there.

Mr Opoku said security personnel protected the principal's room from being damaged, but the principal's vehicle was destroyed.

The Ashanti Regional Education Director, Dr Annor Ankrah, together with the District Director of Education for Sekyere East, Mr William Agyapong, have visited the school to assess the situation.

Some of the male students have been arrested by the police for questioning, according to a police source at Effiduase.

Krobea Asante Technical Institute was established in the year 1999 by Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, the Omanhene of Asokore Traditional Area.