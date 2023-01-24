Ghana: Uber Driver Remanded Over Police Criminal Conduct Claim

The Achimota Circuit Court on Friday remanded the Uber driver, Patrick Asiedu, also known as "Dr" Patrick Asiedu, who was arrested in connection with a viral audio tape in which he made false claims against some police officers.

Patrick Asiedu will reappear before the court on January 31, this year.

It is recalled that in the audio tape that had gone viral, a man who introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu, claimed that he had been stopped by some police personnel, who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner Akrofi, had earlier issued a press statement on the case.

It said that it has been established that the Uber driver was not a doctor and that the entire story narrated in the audio tape was false and fabricated by him.

The statement said that "The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in the audio tape are a figment of the suspect's imagination.

"Equally false are the vivid description of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission".

The police said that Asiedu, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident to what he described in the audio tape, happen to one of his passengers.

Meanwhile, in another audio tape that has come to the attention of the police, the suspect alleged he met with the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo-Dampare.

"We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded," the statement said.