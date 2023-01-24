Liberia: Mrs. Cummings Applauds Motorcyclists

Mrs. Teresa Cummings, wife of a prominent Liberian politician, has applauded Motorcyclists for their crucial role in the country's transport sector but cautioned them on the imperative need to observe basic traffic regulations to protect life and property.

Motorcycles and Keke (tricycles) have become the primary means of road transport for Liberia's estimated five million population and seemingly, the only attractive fallback alternative for thousands of unemployed youths nationwide.

Mrs. Cummings, wife of Mr. Alexander Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) made the assertion when she proxy for her husband at the installations program of officers of the 20th Street, Sinkor Motorcyclists on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

She spoke of the risk associated with commercial motorcycle driving especially at night, the unity of Motorcyclists, and their exuberance to survive the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

"Many of you do not want to ride motorcycles for the rest of your lives. Some of you may want to continue in transportation by owning more motorcycles. Some of you may move up to driving taxis and buses. Some others may want to do different things. That's why vocational and technical education, creating jobs and assisting you in being successful in business are integral parts of the CPP platform for young people," Mrs. Cummings said.

She said while the CPP, is concerned about commercial Motorcyclists' safety and welfare, it's also worried about their individual economic development, in terms of improved income, need for reliable insurance policies, which will be serious issues for engagement and discussions with the national leadership of the Liberia Motorcycle Union.

Mrs. Cummings said that considering the huge increase in Motorcyclists, they have great responsibility to ensure peace and stability by being law-abiding and respecting safety regulations.

Mrs. Cummings later committed the Cummings Foundation to ensure clean drinking water by rehabilitating all handpumps in the 24 Street Sinkor area. She also made a cash donation to the Motorcyclists group on 20th Street Sinkor.

Following, the program, the CPP First Lady, toured the 24th Street Sinkor area, upon request of the group to acquaint her with the detestable conditions of the community school, clinic and prevailing situations.

Earlier, the Chairman of the 20th Street Motorcyclists Parking Lot, Eric Kehn commended Mrs. Cummings for honoring the group invitation and provided brief background for the formation of the group aimed at installing discipline and promoting the welfare of Motorcyclists.

Officers of the 20th Street Motorcyclists Parking Lot installed included Mr. Eric Kehn; Chairman, Thomas Tumbey; Secretary, and Eric Woart; Treasurer among others.

The program was attended by over six representative group of Motorcyclists in the Monrovia area.