Liberia: Mrs. Cummings Stresses Need for Women's Empowerment

Mrs.Teresa Cummings, the wife of CPP/ANC Standard Bearer, Alexander B. Cummings, has stressed the need for economic empowerment of women and to equip girls with vocational skills that will make them productive citizens.

Mrs. Cummings described the difficult economic challenge and hardships, endured especially by rural women and girls, as appalling and stressed the urgent need for durable solutions to their plight.

Mrs. Cummings made the assertion on Friday, January 20, at a special program where hundreds of women of Lloydsville, District one, Grand Bassa county, under the banner, of the United Women for Development pledged their support to the Presidential bid of Mr. Cummings.

The CPP First Lady expressed gratitude to members of the United Women for Development for the massive show of support and assured them of the CPP Government's genuine commitment to economically empowering women, especially in rural Liberia.

"Women are the backbone of our country and as such, our girls and women need to be given serious attention and increased support," Mrs. Cummings said.

She assured the women of improved living conditions and creation of well-paying jobs for parents to earn a decent living and enable them to send their kids to school under a Cummings administration.

The United Women for Development, with membership of over 500, is said to be one of the largest women's organizations in Grand Bassa county. The organization's primary objective is to assist women and girls secure small loans, as well as facilitate vocational and rehabilitation training programs for women and girls in difficult economic conditions.

Its President, Madam Mercy Roberts, lamented the increasing economic hardships as well as violence against women in rural Liberia.

Madam Roberts said the CDC government of President George Weah has failed the people, noting that the only way out, is to elect a new responsible leader with vision and integrity like Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

She said the decision by the United Women for Development to rally support for the CPP Standard Bearer followed careful assessment and evaluation of all the Presidential contenders. Based on the winning attributes of Mr. Cummings, they resolved to support and vote Mr. Cummings as the next President of Liberia, come October 10, 2023.