Nigeria Needs Benevolent Dictator to Put Things Right - Emir Gambari

24 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, says Nigeria needs a benevolent dictator to put things right in the country.

Sulu-Gambari said this on the sidelines of the sensitisation visit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the redesigned Naira notes to the Emir's palace in Ilorin on Monday.

He said Nigeria lack good leadership inspite of good ratings the country has all over the world.

"Nigeria is already dangling with the present situation, we pray it should not collapse.

"We are well rated all over the world, it's only leadership we lack.

"It was only Gen. Murtala Mohammed's six months tenure that has been good for the country, afterwards we have never had any government like his.

"What we need is a benevolent dictator to put things in place," said the first-class traditional ruler.

