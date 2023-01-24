Nigeria: Airlines Count Loses, Passengers Stranded, As Aviation Workers Suspend Strike

Operators of domestic and international airlines are still counting their loses from yesterday's strike by workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc., NAHCo.

The development, which lasted for 14 hours, led to massive flight disruption nationwide, as the workers suspended operations over non-payment of their salaries.

NAHCo handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for Delta, Turkish Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, and Air France-KLM, among other international carriers.

Vanguard gathered that Royal Air Maroc and Qatar Airlways' passenger flights had to make a detour, while Virgin Atlantic offloaded their staff, with its cargo still onboard the aircraft.

Also, a Qatar Airlines Cargo which landed in the morning took over two hours to disembark, even as the cargo remained inside the aircraft.

On the domestic scene, the development was complicated for airlines as NAHCo also handles cargo for Air Peace, Azman, Dana, and United Nigeria, among others.

We regret inconvenience --NAHCo

Recall that aviation unions, National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, NUATE and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN had last week given a five-day notice of strike to NAHCO management, citing slow progress in negotiation for salary review.

The company had asked that accelerated negotiation be continued in February to enable it stabilize from the financial effect of the recent promotions of 1,200 workers.

Undaunted, the unions gave notice of strike, prompting management of the company to seek court intervention to prevent industrial action, while negotiation proceeded in a serene and conducive atmosphere.

However, NAHCo Group Executive Director, Dr. Olusola Obabori, stated: "We regret all the inconveniences. We understand the power of negotiation. The company, which has arguably the best welfare package among the local players in the aviation industry, will do all that is absolutely necessary to make its workforce happy, even as it delights its customers.

"This situation would be resolved speedily as it is detrimental to the staff, the Company, and its esteemed clients."

Reps demand immediate dialogue

In response to the development, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, asked the management of the ground Handling company to immediately enter into dialogue with the leadership of the union to avert further disruption of flight operations across the country.

He equally appealed to the union to douse its agitation and show concern for the pains the action would bring on innocent Nigerian travellers both locally and internationally.

"Downing tools at this time elections are close could cause severe consequences to campaigns and movements of sensitive materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

"My Committee will reach out to the management to see how their grievances could be urgently addressed," he said.

Our operations paralysed, as we lost over N500m--Air Peace

Reacting to the development, the management of Air Peace in a statement, said the ground handling company did not pre-inform it about the strike nor was there a public notice issued.

"Neither NAHCO nor the striking union informed us of an impending strike. Our staff reported to work and noticed an ongoing industrial action. If we were informed beforehand, we would have conveyed same to our passengers early enough.

"Now, all morning flights and other subsequent flights have been disrupted- cancelled, delayed and rescheduled. This has cost us over N500 million as we operate over 100 flights daily. Passengers are also attacking our ground staff as they cannot fly.

"We have notified the flying public of the strike, but it is important to stress again that the action is by the staff of NAHCo, not Air Peace."