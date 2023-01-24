Africa: We Came Here to Make a Statement - Says Senegal Coach Thiaw After Outclassing DRC

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has revealed that it was of utmost importance for his side to reach the quarter-final of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) ongoing in Algeria.

The Teranga Lions beat two-time winners DR Congo 3-0 at the 19 May 1956 stadium in Annaba on Sunday to finish top of Group B.

Thiaw described Group B as the toughest in the competition, but reiterates that his team came prepared for the challenge.

"We really needed to play the quarter final. We finished first from a group of death. Like I said from the beginning, we came here to make a statement. Youth prevailed over experience today," Pape Thiaw said during his post-match conference.

Goals from Ousmane Diouf, Pape Diallo and an own goal from Siadi Baggio, completed the job for Senegal but Thiaw pinpoints where the difference was made.

"We were faster than DR Congo tonight. That really helped us. When they went down to ten we did our best to make the most of the numerical advantage.

"We took four days to study Congo and identify their weaknesses to undo them. We are satisfied that everything went well. As the game went on we became favorites. We were more patient maybe because we needed a draw and they needed a win."

Senegal's midfielder Lamine Camara, was subbed off in the second-half after appearing to have picked up a knock. Pape Thiaw says his substitution was a precaution as the side now have sights set on a semi final spot.

"We saw that he [Lamine] had difficulties in the first half. He was not walking normally so we discussed it with the medical staff and decided to take him off.

"The objective of today was to qualify because the group wasn't easy. We are in the quarter-final. The semis is our aim. Being top of our group keeps us in Annaba which has been our lucky charm," Pape Thiaw added, while dedicating Sunday's win to local football in Senegal.

Senegal has returned to the CHAN in style, after missing the last four editions.

The Teranga Lions finished fourth in the maiden edition in 2009, then exited at the group stage in 2011, but now have an opportunity to do better, in their third participation in the competition.