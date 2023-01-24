Sierra Leone: WAFU Women's Tourney - Sierra Leone to Face Holders in Group B

23 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone's senior national female team, Sierra Queens have been drawn alongside holders, Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea in Group B of the West Africa Football Union Zone 'A' Women's Tournament in Cape Verde.

Tournament host, Cape Verde is in Group A alongside Mauritania and Guinea Bissau with Liberia missing out.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone will start their campaign in the tournament against The Gambia on Saturday 21st January at Stadium Marcelo Leitao at 5 pm before taking on defending champions, Senegal and Guinea.

The tournament opening ceremony will feature Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau on Friday 20th January 2023.

The competition format will see the two top teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Queens delegation headed by Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Executive Committee member, Ramatu Kamara, who doubles as Head of Sierra Leone Women's Football, landed safely in Sal, Cape Verde last Thursday morning and checked in at the Melia Dunas hotel.

