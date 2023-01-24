Sierra Leone: Speakers Calls On MPs to Be Role Models

23 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jariatu S. Bangura

Speaker of Parliament,Dr. Abass C. Bundu, has cautioned Members of Parliament, who are in the habit of attending parliamentary sittings late to desist from such act and consider themselves as role models.

For the past four and half years of the fifth parliament, the Speaker and his deputy have been issuing stern warnings to MPs for attending sittings late, and as well absenting themselves, but all have fallen on deaf ears.

Speaker Bundu said late start of proceedings has become a norm and urged that MPs should be in parliament early to start sittings at 10:00.

"We should consider ourselves as role models for the rest of mankind in this part of the world. I will continue to commend all those who are prompt almost all the time and at the end of this parliament, you will take to your constituency special medals of commendation and I will be by your side when you present them to your people. And for those that are perpetual late comers, I will also give out a special medal for lateness," he stated.

It could be recalled that sometimes in 2020, the deputy leader of the All People's Congress, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo asked the Speaker to put structures in place that will address promptness and the attendance of lawmakers.

Chief whips of different political parties, independent MPs and Paramount Chiefs were charged with the responsibility of taking records of members who were always absent and late for every session, but that's seems not to address the issue.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.