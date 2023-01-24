Sierra Leone: Commercial Motorbike Rider Sentenced 18 Months for Fraud

26-year -old Amara Tarawalie, a commercial motorbike rider, who made another appearance before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of the Ross Road Court No.3 in Freetown, has been sentenced to 18th imprisonment for fraud.

The convict was before the court on one count charge to wit fraudulent conversion, contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged that sometimes in September 2022, at Thurnder Hill, Kissy in Freetown, the accused fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit, certain property- one blue and black color motorbike with registration number ASR 827 valued fourteen thousand Leones(14,000),entrusted to him by Hassan Conteh for the purpose of commercial riding, property of Ibrahim Sorie Conteh.

The charge was read and explained to the accused person and he pleaded guilty.

The accused person was unrepresented.

Magistrate Daboh said due to the plea mitigation by the accused person, coupled with the fact that he didn't waste the time of the court, he sentenced him to the Male Correctional Center in Freetown for one year six months.