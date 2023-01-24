Sierra Leone: 6 Months Imprisonment for Riotous Conduct

23 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Alfred Koroma,an electrician, was on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, sentenced to six months imprisonment by Magistrate Mark Ngeba of the Pademba Road Court No 1 after being found guilty of behaving in a riotous manner at Waterloo rural district.

The convict was standing trial on a count charge of riotous conduct contrary to 12(a) of the Public Order Act of 1965.

The charge sheet indicated that the convict on Wednesday 10 August 2022 at Waterloo, behaved in a riotous manner.

Before the sentencing, Magistrate Ngegba said the convict was charged with one count offense and he pleaded not guilty of the offense.

He said the prosecution led witnesses to testify and the testimonies of the witnesses corroborated.

He said in his view the accused was guilty of the offense he was standing trial for.

In his allocutus, the accused pleaded for mercy and said he regretted his actions.

