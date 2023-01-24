Sierra Leone: CF Montreal Coach Engages Kei Kamara

Newly recruited CF Montreal coach, Hernán Losada is hoping to have veteran Sierra Leone striker in squad when the U.S Major League Soccer kick-off after engaging the striker on his return to Montreal.

With his second week of training camp at the helm of the team, Losada is happy with what is happening on the field.

According various report, Losada said: "Kei has just returned to Montreal and he must now submit to the return to action protocol before reuniting with his teammates."

Both men were said to have already discussed together twice, last Sunday and Tuesday.

Kei arrived yesterday. He is still a player in our team. He will do all the MLS protocol checks and we hope he will be with us on the pitch next week. We'll see what happens," Losada explained.

The 38-year-old weeks ago sought a move away from CF Montreal after he posted that he wanted to leave the organization since he demanded a transaction from the club's management.

The third all-time leading scorer in MLS history made his intention known on his Twitter account. And he missed the start of the team's training camp.