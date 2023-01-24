Sierra Leone: Police Officer Dismissed for Unlawful Possession of Kush

Director of Professional Standards at the Sierra Leone Police, AIG Kapri S. Kamara, has on Wednesday told journalists that they have dismissed Police Constable 12960 Ferenkeh Paul Turay for unlawfully possessing forty two (42) wraps of narcotic drugs "kush."

He made the above disclosure during a press conference held at Police Headquarters, George Street in Freetown while updating journalists about the security status in the country.

He said Police Constable 12960 Ferenkeh Paul Turay was awaiting deployment as part of the Formed Police Unit (F.P.U) to Somaila, but due to misconduct he has been dismissed from the force.

He further informed the press that the said officer was further handed over to the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) for Criminal Investigation and that he has been charged to court.

AIG Kapri S. Kamara further said other personnel, Police Constable 20522 Edward Kamachande who is an OSD personnel working at the Kailahun Police Division,was also dismissed.

According to the AIG, on Monday, 2rd January, this year, the said officer was found under the influence of alcohol whilst on duty, noting that it is against the Police Discipline Regulations 2001.

Also, Detective Fritzlnun Joshua Moosa told journalists that on Tuesday, 5th January, 2023, around 05:46am police arrested one Mohamed Kamara and Santigie Mansaray at Sayenoh Junction, Calaba Town in Freetown with some quantity of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) cables suspected to have been stolen.

He told the press that the investigation is in progress and after conclusion they would charge the matter to court for trial.