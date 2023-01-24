Nigeria: NRC Explains Reason for Train Delay On Abuja-Kaduna Train Route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has apologised to passengers for the delay in rendering train services to passengers along the Abuja-Kaduna train route on Monday.

Mr Pascal Nnorli, Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, said the delay was due to a shortage in the supply of diesel.

"The management of the NRC sincerely apologises to our esteemed customers who may have experienced delay in our Abuja-Kaduna train service on Monday, Jan. 23.

"The delay was caused by the supply of diesel/AGO, which fell short of the specification required to operate our rolling stock, which was out rightly rejected after statutory laboratory test.

"The compulsory laboratory test is carried out on all liquid that is used on the rolling stock, locomotives inclusive to ensure that the right specifications are utilised," Nnorli said.

The manager thanked its passengers for continued patronage and pledged the commitment of the corporation for better services going forward. (NAN)