Nigeria: CBN Increases Benchmark Interest Rate to 17.5%

24 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The CBN's MPC also voted to keep the asymmetric corridor at +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR

The Central Bank of Nigeria Tuesday raised its benchmark lending rate to 17.5 per cent to sustain the current policy to further rein in inflation.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced this Tuesday at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that began Monday.

Addressing journalists at the end of the 2-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, Mr Emefiele said the committee voted to keep the asymmetric corridor at +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 32.5 per cent as well as the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

Details Shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.