Ghana: Lifetime Achievement Award for Ex-Pres Kufuor

Ex-President, John Agyekum Kufuor, on Saturday received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Danny List Foundation at its inaugural Invitational and Fundraising Dinner held in Accra.

At a high-profile event in which he was a Guest-of-Honour, former President Kufuor was honoured by the foundation for his contribution towards the development of the country.

A citation presented to the former Head of State read: "This citation is in honour of your outstanding leadership and immense contributions to the governance and development of our beloved country, Ghana."

The citation also touted a few credentials of the former president including Ghana's growth in attaining a middle income status by 2006, introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the initiation and construction of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and Ghana's first qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

Also, present at the event were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ussif Mustapha, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah, Kenpong CEO Kennedy Acheampong and many others.

The event was to raise funds for the construction of the Danny List Golf Academy, a facility that offers a variety of targets to allow golfers to hone their talents and train coaches.

It also climaxed the maiden Danny List Foundation Invitational golf championship held at the Achimota Golf Club early in the day which Michael Nyarko from Tema led a clean Ghana sweep in the boys division.

Nyarko produced a 38 stableford points to brush off the challenge from a tough pack of determine young golfers, some from neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire to be crowned the winner.

He was followed by David Keteku from the Achimota Golf Club (AGC) in second position with 40 stableford points while Prince Adjei Fafali followed in third with 41 stableford points to keep the trophies in the category in Ghana.

But the Ivorians put up a stronger challenge in the female division of the girls category as Ahui Audrey overcame a scare from the hosts to win with 49 stableford points.

With a point more, Harriet Dorlagbenu fell to second position with 50 stableford points and Gloria Mensah coming in third with 53 stableford points.

The rivalry continued in the U-13 division, where Jacob Adongo played a very good game to win with 37 stableford points.

The place for second position was fought fiercely between Cote d'Ivoire's Kouakou Ulrich from the Tongon Club and Ghana's Joseph Adenyo but the Ivorian was adjudged the winner on count-back after they played a 44 stableford points.

Gianna Marie from Bok Nam Kim earned a 48 stableford points to win the U-13 girls event and was followed by the Fafali Club duo of Ellen Amezado (51 stableford points) and Queenie Ayitey (55 stableford points) in second and third positions respectively.

The adults category was dominated by Michael Hurtubise and Catherine Fabbi in what proved to be an exciting golf competition in the men and women groups.

Hurtubise with 39 points placed ahead of Dennis Addo with 38 points and Jojo Ampadu, also with 38 points, in second and third positions, respectively.

In the female category won by Catherine Fabbi, the second and third placed slots were shared by Phindo Mohala and Julienne Afi Amezado with 37 and 35 stableford points, respectively.

The Closest-to-the-Pin (Hole 18) prize was won by Yao Dogbe.